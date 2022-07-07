With the Fourth of July falling on a Monday, post-Covid scheduling issues requiring Elephant Butte Lake State Park’s annual fireworks display to return a week early, and much-welcomed yet problematic rainstorms passing through the area, most would likely agree that Sierra County’s 2022 Independence Day celebration was a bit unusual. This noted, summertime heat, the chance to once again gather for traditional family and recreational outings, along with high gas prices, convinced many New Mexicans and regional residents to make a beeline to Sierra County’s Elephant Butte Lake, Caballo Lake and Percha Dam State Parks for an affordable getaway. Saturday afternoon, July 2, the shoreline of Elephant Butte Lake was crowded with RVs and campsites with access to the water and the reservoir was abuzz with activity.
