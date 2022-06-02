Smoky skies from the ongoing Black Fire and related restrictions, along with substantial increases in fuel costs and other yet to be defined issues no doubt factored into less than record attendance numbers at Sierra County’s State parks for the Memorial Day weekend holiday. This noted, a significant number of visitors nonetheless made their way to Elephant Butte Lake and Caballo Lake State Parks over the past weekend and by all accounts, most who made the trek to Sierra County enjoyed a fun and relaxing time together with their families and friends.
As of the Sentinel’s press time, state authorities had not issued a final attendance tally for the area’s facilities. However, general observation and comments received from both park officials and community members confirmed the shorelines and most campsites at both Elephant Butte and Caballo Lake were occupied with visitors, all appearing happy for a return of summertime fun.
While not yet able to confirm the total number of Memorial Day weekend visitors, Caballo Lake State Park manager Abdon Aguirre said most campsites at Caballo Lake and the adjacent Percha Dam State Park were utilized by visitors. He noted how this week’s irrigation release came a bit late for guests at the Percha Dam facility to enjoy the flowing water, but said visitors seemed pleased with enjoying the available amenities. Overall, Aguirre said the holiday weekend passed peacefully, with no significant injuries or incidents.
Elephant Butte Lake State park also saw the Memorial Day weekend pass with no major incidents or injuries being reported. The peaceful holiday celebration was welcomed by park authorities and community leaders alike, as Sierra County now looks forward to hosting countless other visitors for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend celebration and throughout the remaining days of Summer 2022.
