As Sierra County’s legislative representatives continue to urge New Mexico’s State Parks authorities to resume more normalized operations, they are also now seeking to assure fair treatment for contracted concessionaires adversely impacted by facility closures over the past year.
In a March 30 letter to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, State Senator Crystal Diamond, State Representative Rebecca Dow and State Representative Luis Terrazas requested the refund of all 2020 concessionaire fees. They suggested the necessary revenue could be derived from 2021 general appropriation funds and urged the governor to direct officials within the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division to do so if possible.
If state authorities determine that available revenue will not support such refunds, local legislators recommended that parks division personnel should consider waiving 2021 fees for contracted concessionaires that paid required fees throughout 2020.
Justifying their request, the legislators’ communication outlined how concessionaires at facilities throughout the state either were severely limited, or in some cases wholly prevented from engaging in operations after coronavirus health orders obliged park authorities to close their gates.
The letter goes on to note how at Elephant Butte Lake State Park, concrete barriers were placed at the facility’s entrance, which deterred visitors, but also prevented local patrons from accessing available concessionaire products and services. Although enduring the restrictions, the legislators pointed out how the local concessionaire, and others similarly impacted elsewhere across the state, nonetheless continued to faithfully pay required annual fees. As there has yet to be any movement by parks department authorities to address this situation through a refund or waiver policy, Senator Diamond and Representatives Dow and Terrazas pressed the governor to take appropriate action.
Further emphasizing the state’s ability to have already addressed this issue, the legislators’ noted how the state’s 2021 general appropriations act included a $14.5 million appropriation to the state parks program, specifically to replace revenue lost due to the COVID-19 health emergency. With this acknowledgement, the letter closed by once again urging the governor to fairly compensate affected concessionaires, who dutifully paid established fees and relied upon parks authorities to support their contracted operations and services.
