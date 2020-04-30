During her address to New Mexico citizens Thursday afternoon, April 29, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed a decision to begin relaxing restriction now in place for some state parks and golf courses, as well as other small non-essential businesses, effective Friday, May 1.
Aside from announcing the measured reopening of state park facilities, the governor’s address focused on a wide range of issues. Her press release is to be posted online and available by visiting www.governor.state.nm.us.
Although she did not specify which facilities would begin opening on May 1, the governor said state parks could begin welcoming guests on a day-use-only basis. She acknowledged some facilities would require additional time to assure adequate staffing before they could reopen.
As of this posting, officials with Elephant Butte Lake State Park (EBLSP) have not issued any statement regarding their plans for May 1, but area leaders and representatives have indicated that they anticipate the park to open for day-use only patrons on Friday.
While EBLSP authorities have not issued any statement regarding plans or potential hours of operation, officials with the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce did post a modified schedule on their Facebook page April 28.
Although not yet verified by other officials, the chamber of commerce post stated EBLSP would open its gates for weekend day-use from 6 am until 8 pm Friday through Sunday, and weekdays, Monday through Thursday from 6 am until 4:30 pm.
With this announcement, EBLSP authorities can likely expect to begin greeting visitors again on Friday morning, with many no doubt ready to enter the facility at 6 am.
Citizens opting to take advantage of this renewed opportunity are encouraged to practice patience as EBLSP staff members effect the reopening, and as emphasized by the governor, to continue observing social distancing mandates and all other recommended health precautions relating to the COVID-19 virus.
