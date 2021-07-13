Following their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening, July 13, members of the Truth or Consequences parks and recreation advisory board reconvened for a public workshop session to discuss the city's future master plan for recreational development.
Prior to the workshop, during the evening's regular public session, members agreed to recommend applicant David Dowdy to fill a vacant seat on the board. This recommendation, along with term renewals for chairman Greg D'Amour, Carole Wheeler, Jeni Neeley and Ingo Hoeppner will now be forwarded to the city commission for consideration.
The advisory board’s regular meeting also included a report from swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock regarding a proposed cleaning schedule, discussion concerning maintenance of the city's dog park, as well as plans to prioritize improvements for the Louis Armijo Sports Park's soccer field.
