After examining tentative plans for phase-one renovation of Ralph Edwards Park December 2, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Advisory Board broadened discussion to consider changes in how the facility is utilized for public functions. While the evening’s regular meeting agenda included standard department and board reports, members devoted most the session towards issues surrounding the upcoming park renovation. Of primary concern to both the city’s recreation department and the board, is how to best attend to the facility’s future maintenance needs, while also preserving the park’s long-recognized role as an event hub and community centerpiece.
PROJECT STATUS AND CURRENT PLANS
Providing board members with what he stressed was a “tentative” schedule for phase-one renovation of Ralph Edwards Park, recreation department manager O.J. Hechler said planners were presently aiming to begin construction in April and were targeting a completion date in late June, or early July.
After noting this, Hechler said discussions with city manager Morris Madrid suggested the amount of time proposed for contractor bidding processes could likely be lessened. He told the board this gave him hope that the project could be concluded more quickly and the park reopened, before the present mid-summer target. The recreation department manager reminded board members that phase-one renovation would focus on the installation of an entirely new irrigation system, which will be preceded by significant grading and other preparations. Alongside and following this work, the project’s initial phase will include replacement of the park’s gazebo and installation of new sidewalks, as well as the re-sodding of disrupted and/or surrounding green spaces. Although hoping to expedite construction, Hechler acknowledged the project would require a shift in community plans for the 2020 Fiesta and other events regularly held in the park during the spring and early summer months. To this point, he urged the board to consider how future use of the park might be modified to best support both long-term maintenance and public enjoyment of the facility.
In response, board chairman, Dr. Greg D’Amour, reminded members how T-or-C’s Fiesta was originally framed to highlight the entire city, and how in recent years the event’s focus has been primarily centered at Ralph Edwards Park. He suggested efforts should now be directed toward re-centering Fiesta events and other activities in and about the downtown district, and lessening stresses currently placed upon the park’s limited greenspaces. Board member Ingo Hoeppner agreed, and relayed how his hopes as a downtown business owner were dashed earlier this year, when the Fiesta parade ended and celebrations centered at the park left the downtown district all-but deserted. He went on to share ideas about how the city might inexpensively address a lack of shade surrounding the Healing Waters Plaza and other spots, as well as ways of enhancing celebrations within the business district. As discussion continued, board members all expressed a desire to see more activities centered in alternative locations and to assure that improvements planned for Ralph Edwards Park are preserved.
•Before moving on to other agenda items, the advisory board scheduled an extended public input session to take place during their January 6 regular meeting. In addition to seeking public input regarding the park’s future use and event planning, members agreed to specifically invite representatives from the Fiesta board and other stakeholders to join in the discussion. To accommodate this gathering, board members further agreed to hold their January 9 session in the city commission’s chambers. Look for further announcements regarding this meeting in the coming weeks. OTHER ITEMS
•During his regular report, Hechler said plans to replace fencing at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex A-Field are moving forward. He told the board that a purchase order had been issued and said the project contractor was set to begin removing the old fencing in the coming weeks. Once this is accomplished, Hechler said the new fencing was scheduled to be installed at some point in January. Board members were also told new bleachers were being assembled and installed at the complex, furthering planned upgrades for the sports facility.
•After acknowledging the past weekend’s dedication of the dog park’s new mural, board vice-chair Carole Wheeler alerted the board to an opportunity for further facility upgrades. She relayed how members of the Bonner Family Foundation, who primarily funded the mural project, were now expressing interest in assisting the city with other improvements for the facility. Wheeler said discussion revealed the family’s desire to aid with the installation of a new ADA approved sidewalk, which would greatly improve access to and from the dog park’s large and small animal enclosures. While Wheeler expressed initial hopes that this initiative might be merged with the upcoming Ralph Edwards Park renovations, subsequent discussion among board members suggested a stand-alone project would likely prove to be the best approach. The advisory board took no specific action in this regard, but Hechler said he would consult with the city manager and return with more information about how the proposed upgrade might best be accomplished.
