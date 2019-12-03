IMG_8049.JPG
During their December 2 regular meeting, members Truth or Consequences’ Parks and Recreation Advisory Board learned that planned phase-one renovation of Ralph Edwards Park would soon begin. While hoping to trim the current project timeline, recreation department manager O.J. Hechler said public activity in the park would likely be restricted through early summer 2020. With this noted, board members acknowledged how plans for the city’s annual Fiesta celebration and other springtime events would have to be shifted to other available venues. Aside from accommodating park renovations this year, the board went on to agree that alterations in future event planning would be needed. Members expressed support for efforts to protect the infrastructure and future maintenance of Ralph Edwards Park, by shifting more events to the downtown district and other venues throughout the city. Recognizing a need to gather input from city residents in this regard, board members agreed to include a public discussion about park renovations and future event planning during their next regular meeting, January 6. The board also agreed to hold the January 6 meeting at the city commission’s chambers and are encouraging citizens to participate. Further announcements about the planned session will be forthcoming.

