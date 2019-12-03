During their December 2 regular meeting, members Truth or Consequences’ Parks and Recreation Advisory Board learned that planned phase-one renovation of Ralph Edwards Park would soon begin. While hoping to trim the current project timeline, recreation department manager O.J. Hechler said public activity in the park would likely be restricted through early summer 2020. With this noted, board members acknowledged how plans for the city’s annual Fiesta celebration and other springtime events would have to be shifted to other available venues. Aside from accommodating park renovations this year, the board went on to agree that alterations in future event planning would be needed. Members expressed support for efforts to protect the infrastructure and future maintenance of Ralph Edwards Park, by shifting more events to the downtown district and other venues throughout the city. Recognizing a need to gather input from city residents in this regard, board members agreed to include a public discussion about park renovations and future event planning during their next regular meeting, January 6. The board also agreed to hold the January 6 meeting at the city commission’s chambers and are encouraging citizens to participate. Further announcements about the planned session will be forthcoming.
Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Arrested In Burglary Case
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
- Alumni Game Opens Varsity Basketball
- EB Extends SDR Proposal Review
- US CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE SIERRA COUNTY AND NEW MEXICO PROUD!
- Local Student In National Angler Competition
- Annual Turkey Shoot A Flocking Success
- Moose Lodge Teams Up For Thanksgiving
- School Board Meets At New Central Offices
- Council Officers
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:56:41 AM
Sunset: 05:01:38 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:57:29 AM
Sunset: 05:01:39 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:58:16 AM
Sunset: 05:01:41 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:59:03 AM
Sunset: 05:01:46 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:59:48 AM
Sunset: 05:01:52 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:00:33 AM
Sunset: 05:02 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:01:16 AM
Sunset: 05:02:10 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.