Highlighting the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s March 2 regular meeting, was confirmation that planned renovation of Ralph Edwards Park was poised to begin next Monday, March 9. Parks and recreation department manager OJ Hechler (far right) said the park would be closed to public use as demolition of present sidewalks, picnic table sites and the removal of numerous trees would begin in earnest to prepare for new construction in April.
•The evening’s session also included a proposal for the development of a frisbee disc golf course within the community. In discussion, board members agreed to schedule a special meeting on March 30 to consider potential locations, costs and other ideas.
•Board members were further alerted to the reestablishment of an adult softball league, which is presently looking to gather new players and support.
