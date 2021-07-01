July 1, 2021 2:30 p.m. - UPDATE - Just after 10:30 a.m. July 1, a female picking up aluminum cans on the west side of Ralph Edwards Park pointed out to city electrical employees two strange items in the weeds. The employees contacted the T-or-C police department when they observed a wick sticking out of one of the objects. Officers barricaded the park area off awaiting the New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad to arrive. Bomb squad officers inspected the items then secured the them.
One of the items was described as resembling a spray paint can wrapped in nylon rope and then duct tape, the second resembled a tall beer can wrapped in nylon rope, then duct taped with a wick sticking out the top.
The incident is under investigation, further details will be released when they become available.
July 1, 2021 12:15 p.m. -Officers from the New Mexico State Police, the Sierra County Sheriffs Office and the T-or-C Police Department barricaded off the area of Ralph Edwards Park Thursday, July 1. A suspicious package was located at the park and officers secured the area while waiting for specialist officers to arrive to handle the package. More details will be released when they become available.
(1) comment
Seriously .hmm someone left a big Mack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.