TCPD Officer Gonzalez responded to Ralph Edwards Park on the morning of Aug. 19 in reference to suspicious activity involving a camper in a tent at the park. The night prior, officers had warned the individual that, per city ordinance camping was not allowed at the park.
Officer Gonzalez made contact with the female camper, later identified as Kitty Kat Miller, 40, of New York.
Officer Gonzalez informed Miller once again that camping was not allowed at the city park. She informed the woman that she needed to pick up the trash around her tent, along with her belongings. She gave Miller an hour to leave the park.
Just after 8 a.m., Officer Gonzalez returned to the park where she observed that while Miller left the park, she had left the tent along with her belongings there. City sanitation staff was called to pick up the abandoned property and dispose of it.
Prior to this encounter, Officers had dealt with Miller on various occasions since her arrival into our community, to include her creating a disturbance at a local gas station. Officer Gonzalez drafted an arrest warrant for Miller on the charges of wrongful use of public property, public nuisance, and littering.
The following day, Miller was arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant and was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
