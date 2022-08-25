Miller.tif

TCPD Officer Gonzalez responded to Ralph Edwards Park on the morning of Aug. 19 in reference to suspicious activity involving a camper in a tent at the park. The night prior, officers had warned the individual that, per city ordinance camping was not allowed at the park.

Officer Gonzalez made contact with the female camper, later identified as Kitty Kat Miller, 40, of New York. 

