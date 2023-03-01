For the second time in as many weeks the T-or-C School District issued a shelter in place order for students. The recent one came Monday, February 27, when a report of a student with a gun on campus was made to the Truth or Consequences Police Department and how the school district are handling such incidents are being scrutinized by many, causing a firestorm on social media with parents concerned about communication and student safety.
According to the Lt. Donald Venable with the T-or-C Police Department, the incident was spurred by a report of a student with a gun at about 10:35 a.m. The school district’s School Resource Officer, Kaci Frazier, responded immediately, making contact with the student in their classroom. When asked by the TCPD/SRO Officer Frazier the student admitted they were in possession of a firearm and handed it over without objection or incident. It was determined that the firearm was not stolen.
When questioned the student reportedly told School Resource Officer Frazier when they were getting up for school that morning they were filled with the fear that something bad was going to happen that day and brought the weapon to school solely for their own protection, in case something bad were in fact to happen.
The student was taken into custody, parents called and taken to the T-or-C Police Department before being transported to a nearby juvenile detention facility. The student now faces charges of unlawful possession of a deadly weapon on school premises, unlawful possession of a concealed deadly weapon on school premises and unlawful possession of a firearm by an underage minor and awaits a hearing.
The entire incident was over rapidly with the shelter in place order lifted by the schools within about 30 minutes of its execution.
While school district Superintendent Nichole Burgin declined to comment on specifics of the “incident” she said there was notification sent out, as per their protocol for any incident at the schools, by robo-call, text and email as well as posted on the schools Facebook page and website. Many parents and guardians across the community have stated they received no call or other notification and only learned of the incident when their child texted them, or by seeing it on social media. Superintendent Burgin said any parent who did not receive a call, text or email verify the schools have accurate/current contact information used for such an event and other notifications.
The first order enacted by the schools occurred late last week when an individual was reportedly wielding a firearm on Date Street walking between the car wash and Motel 6, another took place in mid-January when a car carrying illegal immigrants crashed on North Date and Ashbaugh Drive, instigated a response by the Border Patrol who were seen in vehicles sweeping the high school campus. Following the January incident Sierra County Sheriff Josh Baker said he and the T-or-C Police Chief would be working more closely to coordinate communication on serious incidents in the area of the schools to ensure student safety.
Every school district in the state is required by the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) to have a state approved “Safe School Plan” in place. The suggested template to be used by school districts is a 142-page document. Before the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, the school created a full-time Safety and Security Director in addition to moving the school resource officer contract from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department to the T-or-C Police Department. Occupying the school’s safety and security director position is retired New Mexico State Police Officer Alfredo Aguirre who bring a vast knowledge and experience to the school district.
In blowback from the incident, many in the community, parents of students and others, have been critical what they see as the school’s inadequate communication and transparency when it comes to reporting such events. With the near universal prevalence of smart phones, within seconds of any such event, students and others at impacted schools will be texting parents and others, spreading their take on what they have seen or heard. This speaks to the importance of accurate information, as complete as allowed and practical, being communicated as broadly and as rapidly as possible.
With “shelter in place” orders being triggered by events ranging from severe weather, wild animals seen, or Law Enforcement activities near the school to, as was the case here, a weapon in the school, the nuances and specifics of what is communicated is even more important, as is the need for accuracy and completeness.
Superintendent Burgin stressed that the school’s protocols were followed to the letter and subsequently provided the Sentinel with a list of examples what could trigger a shelter in place order and a more serious lock down. (See graphic)
•In response to statements from parents on social media related to this incident, allegations were made that a student had a gun at the elementary school and parents were not notified. According to T-or-C Police authorities, the principal at the school searched a student after allegations were made and no weapon was found. The story that a child at the school was in possession of a weapon was unfounded. Though this proved to be a non-incident it does illustrate how quickly rumor and speculation can spread in the absence of rapid and accurate information being presented from trusted sources in a timely manner.
