Schools Gun Incident

School Safety and Security Synopsis

For the second time in as many weeks the T-or-C School District issued a shelter in place order for students. The recent one came Monday, February 27, when a report of a student with a gun on campus was made to the Truth or Consequences Police Department and how the school district are handling such incidents are being scrutinized by many, causing a firestorm on social media with parents concerned about communication and student safety.

According to the Lt. Donald Venable with the T-or-C Police Department, the incident was spurred by a report of a student with a gun at about 10:35 a.m. The school district’s School Resource Officer, Kaci Frazier, responded immediately, making contact with the student in their classroom. When asked by the TCPD/SRO Officer Frazier the student admitted they were in possession of a firearm and handed it over without objection or incident. It was determined that the firearm was not stolen.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.