A very large contingent of citizens from the City of Truth or Consequences and across Sierra County gathered in separate vehicles and joined in a special “Lifting Spirits” parade for the community’s senior residents Thursday, May 7. As the chain of vehicles moved through the city, citizens briefly emerged from many weeks of COVID-19 seclusion to cheer on the celebration. The line of participating vehicles made special visits to the Sierra Healthcare Center and Sierra Assisted Living, before moving on to brighten the morning for residents of the Truth or Consequences Housing Authority and concluding with a tour through the New Mexico State Veterans Home.

