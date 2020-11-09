Although still closed to regular public access due to ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions, the Truth or Consequences New Mexico State Veterans Home, 992 South Broadway, will be hosting a special “Drive-Thru” parade on the facility’s grounds Wednesday morning, November 11, beginning at 11 a.m. This special event will allow family members, neighbors, friends and fellow veterans to share their support for the veterans home residents, while helping to assure they remain secure from coronavirus exposure.
The Veterans’ Day event will also feature musical offerings for facility residents and a special dinner sponsored by Elephant Butte’s BigFoot Restaurant, 212 Warm Springs Boulevard.
Further information about the New Mexico State Veterans Home’s Veterans Day “Drive-Thru” parade may be obtained by phoning the hospital at (575)894-4200.
