After welcoming representatives from the Office of the State Engineer to their September 13 regular meeting, Truth or Consequences City commissioners engaged in a discussion regarding a July 5 order, which indefinitely closed the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin to any new water rights applications. During the exchange, the OSE’s Water Resource Manager Cheryl Thacker explained how the order targeted only new appropriation requests. She went on to emphasize how individual residential applications would still be accepted and also affirmed that commercial and/or agricultural establishments could still apply for the drilling of replacement or supplemental wells.
Commissioners acknowledged the OSE’s position, but expressed concerns about how the demand and health of the aquifer was being quantified by state authorities. Noting a lack of detailed information, most notably a recent study completed by the OSE’s Hydrology Department on May 22, commissioners ultimately agreed to postpone further discussion until October, so they could be provided with the hydrology study and other detailed information pertaining to the aquifer assessment.
