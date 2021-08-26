Organtica has aligned with a few exceptional regional cannabis breeders; Kāliks Organixs, Zia Farm and Seed and Kickflip Genetics, all from New Mexico, as well as Irie Genetics from Southern Colorado.
We offer New Mexico medical cannabis patients the chance to shop locally to purchase regional cannabis seeds directly from our dispensaries.
We believe in the power of small mom and pop micro businesses and the diversity they bring to New Mexico’s cannabis industry. By working with leading seed breeders in our region, the quality and stability of the genetics are fine tuned to our climate, elevation and other regional requirements.
This ensures that both novice and experienced growers will have a good shot at producing exceptional medicine and beautiful cannabis as well as sup- porting our local companies.
