Legislation providing tuition-free college to tens of thousands of New Mexicans has passed the state legislature and will now go to Gov. Grisham for signature.
S.B. 140, The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening, with some bipartisan support on a vote of 51-17.
The General Appropriations Act directs $75 million to the scholarship program, which could support up to 35,000 students beginning this fall, or over half of all undergraduate students in New Mexico. Over 10,000 Opportunity Scholarships have already been awarded to students over the past two years through prior appropriations, but limited funding and restrictive eligibility language in prior years prevented many students from benefitting.
Passage of the bill ensures that students attending part time and pursuing undergraduate degrees and certificates remain eligible for the scholarship year after year. The act also creates a non-reverting fund that will help grow and sustain funding into the future.
Hundreds of New Mexicans expressed support for expanding access to higher education, and more than 30 Tribal governments, nonprofit organizations, and community groups submitted letters of support, including the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, New Mexico Voices for Children, the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the Indigenous Youth Council, and 14 Tribal governments.
New Mexicans interested in receiving updates about the Opportunity Scholarship are encouraged to visit www.freecollegenm.org.
