District schools Superintendent Dr. Segura announced today that effective March 15 the district’s secondary schools, Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle, would transition into Hybrid Model 3.
In her announcement, Dr. Segura said, “TCMS and HSHS have been in the Hybrid Model #2 for two weeks and we have not experienced any COVID Rapid Responses. At the February 8th Board Meeting, we were asked to consider the viability of transitioning to a less restrictive model as soon as possible.”
The transition would mean that students would participate in four blocks of “live, in-person” learning each day they are in the school rather than just two as is now in effect under Hybrid Model 2 (see accompanying chart). Students at both schools would still be attending two days per week, in the cohorts to which they were assigned.
The decision for the transition was based on a number of criteria, which Dr. Segura outlined. “I made the decision for our secondary schools to transition to Hybrid Model #3 on March 15th based on the following:
- Our three elementary schools being in hybrid all year with minimal Rapid Responses.
- Guidance from state and local health officials regarding the efficacy of COVID-safe practices in schools to mitigate spread.
- Implementation of COVID-safe practices in our schools.
- The need for our students to have access to live in-person instruction and support.
- Teachers working with each of their class periods with the flexibility of direct instruction for the first part of the block period, then guided and independent practice for the second part.
- Teachers and students working together during their designated class periods, rather than students taking their classes in another teacher’s classroom who is busy teaching his/her own classes.
- All teachers and staff who wanted the COVID vaccine received one or both doses up to this point.
- Practice in a less restrictive model in preparation for next school year.
The change is one more step toward a more normal educational experience for our students as we continue to emerge from the restrictions placed on the schools over the past year. It is a journey that might have bumps along the way, but it is one for which the goal line is in sight. Students, teachers, and all schools’ staff will be continuing the work of both teaching and learning as well as maintaining the highest level of health and safety that can be attained.
Dr. Segura had praise for the way all the district’s staff have responded to the challenges. “I appreciate the tremendous work you all are doing to ensure the physical and mental health and safety of your students, and yourselves. The challenges we have faced, and continue to face, is unbelievable. I don’t expect this to be perfect, but I truly feel that we need to get back to a more “normal” schedule if the data allows, and right now, the rate-of-spread in our County and State is demonstrating that COVID-safe practices are working, especially in schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.