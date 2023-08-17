Parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, all were welcome this week as the schools held their back to school open houses. Students brought their families to meet with teachers and tour their schools. They also enjoyed fresh sliced watermelons, a welcome treat on a warm evening. Open house at the schools give a chance for parents and other family to get acquainted with the teachers and other staff with whom their children spend a big portion of each weekday with.
Typically, the school’s open houses, an annual exercise, take place in the first couple weeks of the school year. They give a chance for both teachers and families to see each other face to face and get to know one another a little bit, to put faces with names. It also is a chance to walk the halls and see the classrooms of the schools. It is a social event as much as it is a chance for the entire school community to meet and to talk in an informal way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.