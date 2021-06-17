While the June 16 Elephant Butte City Council meeting included board approval of an engineering services contract, a renewed upgrade for Mescal Loop and a resolution regarding wildland compensation for fire chief Toby Boone, a majority of the session focused on positions available in this November’s council elections, as well as a number of other advisory board vacancies to be filled.
Councilors unanimously approved a resolution affirming that four board positions would be open for candidates on the November 2 countywide election ballot. These positions include two four year council seats, the four year mayor’s seat and a two year council post rendered necessary by the resignation of councilor Gerald LaFont, effective July 1.
Board members also recognized and discussed a need to also fill vacancies on the city’s lodgers tax board, planning and zoning commission, the newly realized public utility advisory board, as well as a representative post on Sierra Vista Hospital’s governing board. Mayor Edna Trager further noted a need for the council to appoint a temporary board member to fill-in for LaFont through November’s elections, and encouraged any community resident interested in serving Elephant Butte to contact the city’s administration, 103 Water Avenue, 744-4892, for further information.
•Continuing with concerns about the council, members discussed an overdue need to increase councilor wages. After noting this had not been addressed for well over the past decade, councilors agreed to a tentative increase and directed the city attorney to an ordinance procedure in this regard. In discussion it was emphasized how such wage increases will not be realized by any councilor currently sitting on the board.
•Wednesday’s regular council meeting also included annual reports concerning lodgers tax board activities and the Sierra del Rio golf course, as well as news that an extension was granted to allow more time for a planned Michigan Street upgrade to be effected, and confirmation that the Camino Seis improvement project is now complete.
