The Department of Health on Monday announced that New Mexico families who receive Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits may now shop online.
“Allowing WIC households to purchase WIC-eligible foods online will improve food access and relieve some of the stress New Mexicans face related to COVID-19,” said WIC Director Sarah Flores-Sievers.
The new online shopping platform rolls out at three store locations beginning Monday, March 8th, 2021. These three stores are:
S&S in Clovis
Bullocks Grocery in Truth or Consequences
La Finca Meat Market #2 in Las Cruces
Another ten stores will be added within the next two to four weeks with more stores following across the state. For more information about these stores, and to see which stores may offer WIC online shopping in your area, please visit www.NMWIC.org, click on “Shopping with WIC” and then “Online Shopping.”
New Mexicans in need of food and nutrition assistance can check eligibility and apply online at www.NMWIC.org or call 1-866-687-3124.
