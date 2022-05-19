Among many agenda items endorsed by the Truth or Consequences City Commission May 11, was final approval of a proposed ordinance revision eliminating language previously preventing code enforcement officials from addressing the accumulation of materials on private property behind an erected fence. Municipal authorities stressed how this change was being sought to specifically address accumulations of materials determined to pose a health concern and/or threat to the safety and/or welfare of the community’s residents.
During a public hearing convened prior to the board’s final consideration of this measure, local artist and municipal resident, George Henson, utilized the opportunity to address a dispute that has arisen with city authorities over an artistic collection presently overflowing from his west Wyona Street property. After indicating this issue is currently in litigation with T-or-C, Henson admitted his personal collection has grown beyond original expectations. At the same time he expressed a desire to comply with established regulations, but also noted confusion in this regard and implored municipal authorities to help better clarify a path to compliance he might follow.
The morning’s public hearing also included statements from neighboring residents, who spoke in support of Henson’s artistic endeavors and produced a petition urging preservation of what some would likely view as hoard of odd materials, at best.
Ultimately, commissioners determined statements about Henson’s situation were not pertinent to the proposed ordinance revision, and moved on to approve the measure.
All judgements aside, the oft repeated adage of “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” clearly defines a personal freedom and right held dear by many. A gander over displays frequently put forth at local auctions and garage sales readily provides evidence that human beings collect nearly everything, from coins and furniture, to spare leaf springs and all sorts of societal ephemera.
In some cases such materials are just left overs, while in many other cases, these accumulations represent an individual’s personal eye for specific collectables. Regarding the latter, whole commercial enterprises depend upon “picking” diamonds from these often rough accumulations; diamonds prized by untold number of other “respectable” collectors.
So on the one hand, society praises and rewards collectors of odd items, while on the other hand communities opt to turnabout and shun such collectors when their passion surpasses an ill defined line or limit.
A tour of neighborhoods adjacent to Henson’s property will reveal a number of similar “junk art” displays, which many feel enhance the community, and yet likely leave many others questioning such perspectives. Regardless of individual tastes, most citizens would readily agree that art appreciation is a personal thing, as each human holds a different view of the world we share.
Issues that Henson and others who might similarly “over-collect” pose for municipal authorities customarily arise only when such accumulations become noticed. Usually prompted by contact from a citizen possessing a different view of art, and/or what might be seen as a reasonable accumulation of materials, city officials are obliged to respond. In cases like those posed by Mr. Henson, a would-be fair and honest city worker is immediately confronted with an overwhelming amount of sensory input, which can be correlated to a burst of white noise, cancelling out definition.
Even if such an employee were to recognize pieces as valuable or potentially holding artistic merit, obligations to uphold city regulations will force attention toward obvious clutter, potential fire concerns and similar health or safety issues.
Rather than turning a blind eye to the material collections of citizens until they cross some line of sensibility, and then responding with what can easily appear to be cold and draconian measures, it would seem to behoove the municipalities to better define acceptable parameters. While this thought might elicit a “we all need more government like a hole in the head,” response from many, rules, like fences, make for good neighbors. Within incorporated municipalities at least, better defined procedures and requirements should perhaps be established. This would seem to be especially important for a community like T-or-C, which readily promotes itself as an artistic haven and actively seeks to “hop” on art lovers for all the cash they bring to town.
Recognition of this factor could spur city leaders to consider drafting clearer parameters for artists, who are attracted to the municipality by its very own advertisements.
Among statements shared by Henson’s supporters during the May 11 commission meeting was a desire for T-or-C to better accommodate artists utilizing their own property for private displays. At the same time, commissioners acknowledged a need to maintain clear access to municipal easements and/or right-of-ways, as well as need to keep such private collections free of the aforementioned health and safety concerns.
Rather than ignoring growing collections that obviously stand for all to see until “forced” into confrontation and likely litigation, It would seem to be in the city’s best interest to craft a clearer pathway for individuals desiring to modify their residences into “works of art.” At the same time, self-proclaimed artists who choose to reside within an incorporated municipality, should expect to encounter limitations, albeit clearly defined limitations. Henson effectively expressed this point in sharing his desire to operate in compliance with city regulations, but primary encountering a remove or lose it approach.
Many of the statements shared during the city commission’s May 11 public hearing called for a more compassionate approach toward such issues and a better understanding among community leaders regarding artistic expression. While a coming together over a definition of what constitutes art is not likely to be realized, an acceptance of individuals desiring to create private works of art can be fostered.
