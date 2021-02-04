A new grant provides behavioral health services to those who do not have Medicaid or who are not Medicaid eligible.
The OliveTree recently was allocated funds from the Behavioral Health Investment Zone (BHIZ) grant. These funds will be a game-changer for individuals seeking mental health services in Sierra County. The BHIZ grant allows individuals who struggle with anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or other mental health issues to receive services even if the individual does not have insurance, does not have Medicaid, or is not eligible for Medicaid. Essentially, this program grants anyone who is struggling with various mental health issues access to care.
“We know you may be struggling during this time of uncertainty, and we’re here to help,” says Lisa Daniel, The OliveTree Executive Director.
Under the BHIZ grant, The OliveTree will be offering therapeutic services, one-on-one counseling, and group classes including Addiction Recovery, Anger Management, CBT, and Art Therapy. The OliveTree focuses on allowing healthy relationships to develop between family and community and offers a variety of substance-free social activities through coordination with local community partners.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact The OliveTree at 575-937-2944 or 575-740-9648 or email at lisa.daniel@theolivetreenm.org.
