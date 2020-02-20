While discussions during the Elephant Butte city council’s February 19 regular meeting likely opened up several cans of worms, board action centered on the proposed purchase of a new off-highway vehicle for the city’s volunteer fire department. After reviewing options and sharing alternative thoughts, councilors ultimately approved acquisition of the off-road emergency vehicle.
Wednesday afternoon’s session also included unanimous board endorsement of Ordinance No. 190, which amended present regulations to secure gross receipt tax requirements for short-term rental properties, as well as a presentation regarding major road and infrastructure projects.
In addressing the remaining agenda, city councilors postponed consideration of future support for the Sierra Joint Office on Aging, while also setting aside consideration of a Colonias program funding application and the city’s employee leave policies. City manager Vicki Ballinger alerted councilors to this latter issue, which involved final pay-out policies that became apparent during preparations for the pending transition of city-staff members at the soon-to-be privately managed Sierra Del Rio golf course.
Further February 19 discussion further included added concerns and a need to prepare a formal plan for stormwater drainage improvements near Tewa Avenue, as well as a question regarding the city’s long designation as a mayor/council form of government.
