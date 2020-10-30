I-25 was shut down following Tuesday night following an officer involved shooting between the Hillsboro and Las Palomas exits off I-25.
According to a New Mexico State Police press release, they were asked to assist Border Patrol after a black passenger car fled the checkpoint north of Las Cruces on I-25 around 10:45 p.m. State Police officers in Sierra County deployed a spike belt near mile marker 68 on I-25 in attempt to stop the driver, however, the device did not force the driver to stop the car and the pursuit continued north. State Police say that is when one of their officers performed a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle near mile marker 72 and the driver of the fleeing car collided with the police unit.
The officer exited his unit and the driver began driving towards the officer. The officer, who is not being identified, fired his department-issued firearm towards the vehicle, which then came to a stop. Subsequently, the State Police Investigations Bureau was called into begin their investigation and I-25 was shut down for much of Wednesday, October 21.
The driver, identified as Armando Almaraz Jr., 25, of Las Cruces, was then taken into custody and rendered aid before being transported to an El Paso, Texas hospital. As of press time Thursday morning, October 22, he was in stable condition according to State Police.
The Las Cruces Sun News reported that Almaraz had an extensive criminal history including a January 2016 guilty please to charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and attempted escape from custody. State Police reported he has been arrested more than once in the past year on felony charges and had an outstanding warrant for burglarizing a gun store in Las Cruces.
Almaraz was arrested for breaking into the Las Cruces Sportsman’s Warehouse and a vehicle parked nearby in September of 2020. For those crimes he faced charges of breaking and entering, criminal property damage, auto burglary and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. While arrested for the charges, he was released three days later.
State Police detailed how he is suspected of burglarizing Miller’s Gun, also on Telshor in Las Cruces just Monday, October 19. During that burglary 27 firearms were stolen. Police said that they found numerous guns in the black passenger car Almaraz was driving at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.