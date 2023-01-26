The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is accepting applications for its 2023-2024 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grants through April 7. These grants are available to not-for-profit organizations and federal, state and local government agencies.
Recipients may use grant funds for projects that enhance recreational use of side-by-sides, ATVs, motorcycles and snowmobiles on public lands. Projects promoting OHV safety or mitigating impacts from OHV use also qualify. Law enforcement agencies are eligible for special grant funds up to $15,000 to conduct OHV patrols, control paved road use of OHVs and enforce the provisions of the OHV Act (66-3-1001 through 66-3-1021 NMSA).
Previous grants have funded projects such as the Village of Los Lunas OHV Education Training Center, where more than 400 students have received hands-on OHV safety training. Other projects include multi-use trail development in the Sandia Ranger District near Tijeras, developing the Elephant Rock single-track trail near Questa and creating access ramps at the Hackberry Lake OHV trailhead near Carlsbad.
OHV Grants are funded by user-generated revenues from OHV registrations, collected in the state’s Trail Safety Fund and administered by the department. No General Fund monies are used for OHV grants.
Grant application forms and information can be downloaded from the department’s OHV program website. Completed applications must be emailed no later than Friday, April 7 to the OHV Program manager at DGF-OHVMGR@dgf.nm.gov. For further information, please contact the OHV program manager, Desi Ortiz, by phone at 505-321-0858 or via email at DGF-OHVMGR@dgf.nm.gov.
