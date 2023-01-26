OHV-grants-funds-at-work-NM-300w.jpg

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is accepting applications for its 2023-2024 Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grants through April 7. These grants are available to not-for-profit organizations and federal, state and local government agencies.

Recipients may use grant funds for projects that enhance recreational use of side-by-sides, ATVs, motorcycles and snowmobiles on public lands. Projects promoting OHV safety or mitigating impacts from OHV use also qualify. Law enforcement agencies are eligible for special grant funds up to $15,000 to conduct OHV patrols, control paved road use of OHVs and enforce the provisions of the OHV Act (66-3-1001 through 66-3-1021 NMSA).

