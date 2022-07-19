The City has received a number of inquiries about odor at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Staff discovered the plant received a toxic shock from foreign substance sewage that was toxic to the biomass that treats the wastewater. When this occurs, the biology of the wastewater plant is destroyed and not allowed to fully treat the wastewater stream at the wastewater plant. This can be caused by chemicals, pesticides, oil, RV chemicals, gasoline and other substances that are prohibited to be dumped into the sewage system.
Staff are remedying the situation by treating the system and should have the situation resolved within 24 hours.
Please remember to properly dispose of your chemicals and other foreign substances so that the wastewater plant can properly operate and treat the wastewater. Not only is it illegal to dump foreign substances into the sewage system, but if caught, the costs of remediation can lawfully be charged to the offender. If you suspect someone of illegally dumping foreign substances into their wastewater system, please call the code enforcement department promptly.
Bruce Swingle
City Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.