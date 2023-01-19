El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents thwarted 49 human smuggling schemes, intercepting 277 smuggled migrants, this week.
One of the most significant events occurred Jan. 9, when Ysleta Border Patrol Agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 encountered a dark colored pickup truck with multiple individuals attempting to conceal themselves inside. As agents performed an immigration inspection, seven individuals from Mexico admitted to not having proper documentation to be legally present in the United States. All migrants were medically evaluated and processed accordingly before being expelled back to Mexico under Title 42. The driver, a citizen from Mexico, was detained and will face charges for human smuggling under 8 USC 1324.
On Jan. 10, Border Patrol Agents from the Deming station intercepted six vehicles driving in tandem at a tactical checkpoint, located in southern New Mexico. During the encounter, several subjects attempted to flee from the vehicles on foot, but were quickly detained. A total of 38 smuggled migrants from Ecuador, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala, including three unaccompanied children were detained, medically evaluated and processed accordingly. The drivers, citizens of Mexico, were detained and processed under 8 USC 1324 (Conspiracy to Transport).
On Jan.11, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Deming Border Patrol Station, disrupted a human smuggling scheme resulting in the discovery of eight migrants crammed inside a black SUV. Agents performed the vehicle stop on State Road 26, discovering the migrants attempting to conceal themselves. The migrants from El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala and Mexico, including one unaccompanied child, were processed accordingly. The driver, a United States legal permanent resident, will face charges for 8 USC 1324 (Conspiracy to Transport).
All migrants were medically screened and evaluated. Those migrants amenable to Title 42 were expelled back to Mexico, while the remaining others were transported to the Central Processing Center to be processed under Title 8.
During fiscal year 2022, El Paso Sector Border Patrol successfully federally prosecuted 642 cases for human smuggling schemes, and this fiscal year 2023 to date, they have federally prosecuted 141 cases.
