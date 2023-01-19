Human Smuggling.tif

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents thwarted 49 human smuggling schemes, intercepting 277 smuggled migrants, this week.

One of the most significant events occurred Jan. 9, when Ysleta Border Patrol Agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 encountered a dark colored pickup truck with multiple individuals attempting to conceal themselves inside. As agents performed an immigration inspection, seven individuals from Mexico admitted to not having proper documentation to be legally present in the United States. All migrants were medically evaluated and processed accordingly before being expelled back to Mexico under Title 42. The driver, a citizen from Mexico, was detained and will face charges for human smuggling under 8 USC 1324.

