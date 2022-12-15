During the month of November we had 660 people sign the register at the Geronimo Trail Visitors Center. We saw 27 visitors from Sierra County and 154 people from other towns in New Mexico. The most came from Albuquerque (55), then Santa Fe (32) and Las Cruces (17).
Out-of-state visitors from 38 of the remaining states numbered 442. Most came from Texas (64), Arizona (59), Colorado (45), and California (35). Other double-digit states were Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, North Dakota and Wisconsin. We had 37 visitors from foreign countries: Australia (1), Belgium (2), Canada (22), England (5), France (2), Mexico (1), Taiwan (2), and Ukraine (2).
Of our visitors, 128 stated that they came for the hot springs, 121 for Spaceport America, and 12 because of the name of the town. A total of 34 people report coming for the winter, and six were here for the Veterans’ Day Car Show. Others were traveling through, vacationing, visiting family and/or friends, or a day trip.
Most of our foreign visitors come to tour Spaceport America; however, many of them stay and soak in the Hot Springs and spend a night or two here. Spaceport America tours originating out of Truth or Consequences brings many overnight guests who also stay and explore the area, shopping and dining, thus adding to our gross receipts tax and city lodgers tax. This helps local merchants as well as the city with funding. Tourism is one of the major economic factors helping to keep T–or-C going.
To be a volunteer at the visitor center, you need to know a lot about the history of the town and county, where everything is located, the history of the state of New Mexico, and be able to answer a variety of unusual questions about everything from the Apache to geology, to the names of various locations, mountains, towns, and where some store or motel was located back when “Grandma and Grandpa” had visited the town in the 1950s, ‘60s or ‘70s.
People also ask where to eat, shop, places to get their vehicle repaired, buy a part for their motor home, find the city or county offices, the courthouse, or even to look for a real estate agent to buy property. We try to answer it all, or give them phone numbers or call someone who would be able to answer. It stays interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.