During the month of November we had 660 people sign the register at the Geronimo Trail Visitors Center. We saw 27 visitors from Sierra County and 154 people from other towns in New Mexico. The most came from Albuquerque (55), then Santa Fe (32) and Las Cruces (17).

Out-of-state visitors from 38 of the remaining states numbered 442. Most came from Texas (64), Arizona (59), Colorado (45), and California (35). Other double-digit states were Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, North Dakota and Wisconsin. We had 37 visitors from foreign countries: Australia (1), Belgium (2), Canada (22), England (5), France (2), Mexico (1), Taiwan (2), and Ukraine (2).

