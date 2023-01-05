Are you a New Mexico farmer, rancher or forestland owner who improves soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on your working land? Apply for the 2023 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award®.
Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 25 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In New Mexico, the award is presented with New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, Quivira Coalition, and New Mexico Coalition to Enhance Working Lands (NMCEWL).
Given in honor of renowned conservation Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac”, Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
The application deadline is May 16, 2023. The application can be completed online, or emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by May 16, 2023, and mailed to:
Leopold Conservation Award
1413 Second Street, Suite 1
Applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders. The recipient receives a $10,000 award and the conservation success found on their farm, ranch or forest will be featured in a professional video.
