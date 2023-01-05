lca-logo.png

Are you a New Mexico farmer, rancher or forestland owner who improves soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on your working land? Apply for the 2023 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award®.

Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 25 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In New Mexico, the award is presented with New Mexico Association of Conservation DistrictsQuivira Coalition, and New Mexico Coalition to Enhance Working Lands (NMCEWL).

