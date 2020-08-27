After convening for three special meetings that at least in part focused on candidates for Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) post over the past month, governing board members for the hospital took no action in this regard when they gathered for a regular meeting Wednesday, August 26.
Among other action items, governing board members did approve a series of hospital policy modifications, endorsed action toward upgrading the old hospital building and accepted an overview of recent staff turnover.
The meeting’s regular financial report indicated finances are somewhat stable, while approximately $6 million in COVID-19-related funding remains on hand, but in flux. As with their previous regular meeting in July, board members were told how uncertainties and a slow-down in bureaucratic channels is postponing what appears to be a pending boost to the hospital’s bottom line.
•As restrictions on public attendance continue, citizens have been encouraged to join regular hospital meetings by phone. This experience continues to be problematic at best, and quite often proves indecipherable. Hopefully the board’s recent move to a larger meeting facility and potential relaxation of health restrictions in the coming weeks will allow citizens to attend hospital sessions. If not, improvements in SVH’s present technological capabilities may have to be considered.
