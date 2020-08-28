At the outset of the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board’s August 26 regular meeting, chairman Greg D’Amour read a statement regarding three recent special meetings convened by the body on August 5, 12 and 17. He acknowledged that these special meetings were called to discuss Chief Executive Officer (CEO) candidates, as well as hospital leadership/management. D’Amour also affirmed the special meetings further included discussion pertaining to limited personnel matters and strategic/long range planning. He concluded the statement by emphasizing board discussion centered solely upon these items and that no action was taken.
With no items pertaining to the CEO position listed on the August 26 agenda, it is clear that the board’s efforts in this regard are still ongoing.
OLD BUILDING UPGRADES
Interim CEO David Faulkner told board members of a pressing need to send a formal letter to state code inspectors, detailing the hospital’s plans to upgrade the former main hospital building to meet present fire suppression regulations. A long-standing issue with the aging structure, Faulkner said the absence of patient services now lessened requirements that loomed over the facility before the new hospital opened. However, upgrades to the fire suppression system are nonetheless required to avoid a potential closure of the facility. In this regard, Faulkner said a recent assessment determined the required improvements would cost SVH approximately $417,000. Noting this amount was far less than originally anticipated, the CEO suggested the final cost would likely rise well above the estimate, but assured the board it would be within the hospital’s fiscal capabilities.
Board members acknowledged the requested communication was due to state officials by 1 pm the following afternoon and joined in unanimous approval of a motion authorizing the CEO to draft and send the required letter to the appropriate authority.
Although no longer housing direct patient services, the old hospital is still utilized for food service operations and administrative offices.
FISCAL LIMBO CONTINUES
As previously reported, over the past several months SVH has been the recipient of over $6 million in support to aid with COVID-19 related expenses and necessities. While this revenue stands to bolster SVH’s bottom line, while assuring hospital operations are and will be maintained, administrative staff are awaiting absolute confirmation before fully accounting for much of this supporting revenue.
During Wednesday’s session, Quorum Health Resources representative Scott Towel affirmed that approximately $6 million presently held by SVH was being recorded as liabilities, until full receipt or the need for reimbursement is confirmed.
Board members were told how the pace of operations at the state level continues to be slow, likely due to coronavirus-related issues, and were encouraged to remain patient.
Reflecting how delayed such processes can be, even before the present health crisis, interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Stephen Huey relayed how a corrected refund due to SVH from 2018 was still pending. In this case, board members were told that SVH was in line to receive approximately $1.7 million from the correction and could do nothing at the present time but wait for delivery. Before moving on to other items, Huey noted how this anticipated funding would be more than sufficient to address the required upgrades for the old hospital building.
POLICIES UPDATED
Governing board members unanimously approved a series of policy changes. These revisions pertained to SVH’s Rapid Response Team policy, the facility’s Active Shooter/Armed Suspect policy, a peer review plan policy and a Safe Harbor for Nurses policy and invocation form.
