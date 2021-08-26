The New Mexico Wool Growers, Inc. (NMWGI) held its annual meeting in conjunction with New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA), New Mexico CowBelles (NMCB) and New Mexico Federal Lands Council (NMFLC) at the Ruidoso Convention Center, June 6-8.
A big thank you goes out to our sponsors: First American Bank, Roswell Livestock & Farm Supply, Farm Credit of New Mexico, Hall-Gnatkowski, Vaca Flaca, CA Bar Land & Cattle, LLC, Paul’s Veterinary Supply, Bar M Real Estate, LLC and Chaves County Farm & Livestock Bureau!
The NMWGI Board of Directors met together June 7, and during that time donations, grants awarded and newly elected officers were announced by Bronson Corn, Past President, Roswell.
This year’s grants were awarded to the New Mexico Bred Lamb Association and Sheep to Shawl. A donation was also made to the American Sheep Industry Association Guard Dog Fund.
Wool Growers new officers include: James Duffey, President, Roswell; Antonio Manzanares, 1st Vice President, Tierra Amarilla; Shad Cox, 2nd Vice President, Corona; and Denton Dowell, Secretary/Treasurer, Clovis. Be sure to extend a congratulations to our new leadership by making a quick call or by dropping them an email!
Looking at the rest of this year and into 2022, here are several dates to add to your calendars:
December 14–17: 2021 Joint Stockmen’s Convention, Hotel Albuquerque, Albuquerque
January 18–February 17: 2022 New Mexico Legislature, Santa Fe
January 19-23: 2022 American Sheep Industry Convention, San Diego, California
February 15: 2022 Roundhouse Feed, Santa Fe
TBA: 2022 Ag Fest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.