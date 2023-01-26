PickAPepper_001e859f-4552-4011-8738-a2e2a56089fc.jpg

New Mexico State University (NMSU) will host the 2023 New Mexico Chile Conference Feb. 6-7 at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave., in Las Cruces.

This year’s conference, co-hosted by NMSU’s Chile Pepper Institute and Extension Plant Sciences Department, will feature nearly 20 different speakers and presentations.

