614041.jpg

New Mexico State Universitys (NMSU) College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will host an online course designed for managers and supervisors of commercially canned food and aseptic food processing operations around the region.

This Better Process Control School has been approved by the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and sponsored by NMSU. The FDA requires this course for food processors that process aseptic, acidified and low-acid foods. For more information or to register, visit https://foodtech.nmsu.edu/workshops/bpcs.html. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.