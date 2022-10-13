New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will host an online course designed for managers and supervisors of commercially canned food and aseptic food processing operations around the region.
This Better Process Control School has been approved by the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and sponsored by NMSU. The FDA requires this course for food processors that process aseptic, acidified and low-acid foods. For more information or to register, visit https://foodtech.nmsu.edu/workshops/bpcs.html.
The course, Better Process Control School for low acid, aseptic and acidified foods, will be presented virtually live in English over seven sessions from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10. Each session will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This certification course follows the Consumer Brand Association, Canned Foods: Principles of thermal Process Control, Acidification, and Container Closure Evaluation, ‘ninth edition’ manual. The course is for managers and supervisors of commercial food processing operations of thermal procession systems, acidification and container closure evaluation programs for low-acid, aseptic and acidified canned foods. The school satisfies the training requirements specified in both the FDA and United States Department of Agriculture regulations.
Two course options are offered: one for aseptic and acidified foods, five sessions, cost $400 per person. The course for low acid foods, seven sessions, cost $600 per person. Registration cost includes online instruction and testing. Registration deadline for either course is Oct. 25. Participants must purchase their own printed or digital manual.
Course instructors have vast experience and knowledge of food regulations, processing and safety, and are recognized processing authorities who educate and assist food entrepreneurs and food companies as part of NMSU’s land-grant mission.
