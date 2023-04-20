638992_v2.jpg

Liang Sun, mechanical and aerospace engineering associate professor at New Mexico State University, has been awarded a nearly $6 million grant by NASA to solve key challenges facing the future of air travel.

According to NASA, this grant is awarded as part of an initiative that provides the academic community a chance to support NASA’s aeronautical research goals and provide students the ability to learn from real-world technical challenges.

