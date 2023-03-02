636656.jpg

Kevin Lombard, professor of plant and environmental science in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at New Mexico State University, has been named a participant in the 19th class of the LEAD21 leadership program.

The program focuses on developing leaders in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics and Extension for leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.