Kevin Lombard, professor of plant and environmental science in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at New Mexico State University, has been named a participant in the 19th class of the LEAD21 leadership program.
The program focuses on developing leaders in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics and Extension for leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation.
Lombard is also the superintendent of the Agricultural Science Center at Farmington. Research projects at the science center focus on grapes, cherries, hops, alfalfa, corn, potatoes, beans, wheat, grass and several other crops, as well as drip irrigation and soil moisture, native plant and pollinators, and seed production research. The center also houses a weather station.
“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be accepted into the LEAD21 program,” Lombard said. “I look forward to sharing ideas and learning from other Agricultural Experiment Station directors and department heads, and program leads from throughout the land-grant system. I also look forward to the experience for professional and personal growth, and learning new skills that will help us continue to elevate the mission of the ASC Farmington in the Four Corners region and beyond.”
LEAD21 provides an immersive professional development program for academic leaders from the land-grant system. Working in regular small groups meetings combined with three week-long immersive sessions, participants learn effective leadership skills for increasingly complex higher education environments as well as strategies for influencing institutional transformation in their current and future leadership positions.
The LEAD21 program is targeted at faculty specialists, program and team leaders, research station and center directors, district and regional directors, department heads and chairs, and others in land-grant universities’ colleges of agricultural, environmental and human sciences, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The 90 participating faculty and administrators selected for Class 19 of the LEAD21 program may be found on the program website, https://lead-21.org/class-19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.