This year’s grape crop has been harvested, but the work is not over. Now is the time to reassess and prepare the vineyard for winter.
New Mexico State University (NMSU) Cooperative Extension Service in Rio Arriba County is hosting a virtual workshop on vineyard maintenance, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, presented by Gill Giese, NMSU Extension viticulture specialist.
“We have experienced an unusually warm and dry summer, along with infestation of many pests,” said Donald Martinez, NMSU Extension agricultural agent in Rio Arriba County. “We want all of our grape growers, regardless of the vineyard size, to prepare their vines for the winter months.”
Giese will present some grapevine mechanics of leaf fall, cane maturity and selection of vines to fit different trellis systems and pruning scheme, grapevine nutrition and water needs during the dormant season, and key interpretations of a vineyard soil test to ensure the vines will have a good start next season.
To participate in the workshop, please RSVP by Oct. 22 by email to Hannah Hughes, hannah99@nmsu.edu, or Martinez, donmart@nmsu.edu. Information for accessing the online workshop will be provided.
