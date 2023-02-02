While most people strive to eat more nutritious foods on a daily basis, understanding how to accomplish that goal every day can be a challenge. A new website has been designed to help users find easy ways to understand how to make better food choices.
Recently, Innovative Media Research and Extension at New Mexico State University (NMSU) collaborated with NMSU’s Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition and a United States Department of Agriculture-funded program in Puerto Rico to create MyPlateMyDay.org, a website that customizes daily meal plans, which incorporates foods from different cultures.
The site is an extension of MyPlate.gov, which the USDA established to help people understand how many servings to eat from different food groups using a food plate as the graphic representation. The food plate replaced the food pyramid in 2011. Currently, Innovative Media Research and Extension, a department in NMSU’s Cooperative Extension Service, has developed two versions – New Mexico and Puerto Rico, both are available in English and Spanish.
With the site, users plan a day’s menu and receive visual prompts for foods they may need more of, such as vegetables, or limit, such as fats. The tool is a proactive site that guides users to experiment and practice thinking about their nutritional needs in an accessible way. MyPlateMyDay also is available on mobile devices.
