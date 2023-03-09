608194.jpg

New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences will open its doors to the public for its annual ACES Open House. 

The free, fun, family friendly event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at several of the college’s buildings, labs and auxiliary units on the NMSU Las Cruces campus.

