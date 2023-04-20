New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) Chile Pepper Institute will host its annual spring plant sale Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, at the Fabián García Science Center, 113 W. University Ave., starting at 9 a.m. each day.
This year’s sale will feature a variety of chile peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, zucchini and summer squash – all grown by Chile Pepper Institute staff and NMSU students.
Tomato varieties will include “Gardener’s Delight,” “Bush Early Girl,” “Supersteak” and “Golden Sweet.” Chile varieties will include “NuMex Heritage Big Jim,” “NuMex Joe E. Parker,” jalapeños, bell peppers and several super-hot peppers.
“People should get there early for the best selection as we expect to sell out like last year,” said Liza López, program specialist for the Chile Pepper Institute.
Due to shortages of trays and flats, López suggested customers bring containers to carry their purchases home.
This year’s sale is a collaboration with the NMSU Horticulture Forum, a student club and nonprofit organization dedicated to educating others about horticulture and floriculture procedures on all levels.
“These students have grown cilantro, thyme, basil and marigolds,” López said.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit chile pepper research and education at NMSU and the NMSU Horticulture Forum.
