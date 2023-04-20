641108.jpg

New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) Chile Pepper Institute will host its annual spring plant sale Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21, at the Fabián García Science Center, 113 W. University Ave., starting at 9 a.m. each day.

This year’s sale will feature a variety of chile peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, tomatillos, zucchini and summer squash – all grown by Chile Pepper Institute staff and NMSU students. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.