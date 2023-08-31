The newly reactivated Truth or Consequences Troop of the New Mexico Mounted Patrol will hold a Recruitment and Media Day on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Main Entrance, 2001 H.R. Ashbaugh Dr, Truth or Consequences, NM.
The T-or-C Troop of the New Mexico Mounted Patrol will be accepting media interviews during those three hours.
The T-or-C Troop of the New Mexico Mounted Patrol is actively seeking qualified local candidates to volunteer as NMMP Troopers to patrol with and assist law enforcement agencies in Sierra County. We are looking for people with professional skills that can assist the NMMP whether you are a doctor, attorney, mechanic, chiropractor, or just want to have a greater purpose serving the people of Sierra County as a volunteer Trooper. We are also accepting lateral transfers from local, state, and federal agencies.
Most in the public think that we are an equestrian, or search and rescue unit. Neither is true. We are not a division of the State Police, but an independent self-governed state agency.
We are Troopers with the full police powers of the agencies we work alongside with. We can be called upon to work for any police agency in the state.
We invite the media to interview us for public awareness, and to help us in our recruiting goal.
To become a volunteer Trooper with the Truth or Consequences Troop of the New Mexico Mounted Patrol:
• Must be at least 21 years of age at academy graduation
• US Citizen and resident of New Mexico
• Valid NM Driver's License
• Satisfactory driving record
• High School diploma or GED
• No misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence
• No misdemeanor convictions in the last 36 months
• No disqualifiers from carrying a firearm
