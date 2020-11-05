The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission (NMISC), in cooperation with New Mexico First, will be holding Application Information Sessions for an upcoming grant opportunity as part of its Groundwater Conservation Pilot Program (Program) in the Lower Rio Grande. Applications will be open November 9 - November 23, 2020. Applications that are approved for the Groundwater Conservation Pilot Program will be awarded grant funds to temporarily cease the use of groundwater so that impact to regional aquifers can be assessed.
“This Groundwater Conservation Pilot Program will assist the State of New Mexico and water right owners to better understand the physical impacts of reduced groundwater pumping. This Program is essential for the future management of the aquifers in the Lower Rio Grande at sustainable levels,” said John D’Antonio, State Engineer/Secretary of NMISC.
The 2020 State Legislature appropriated $7 million for the NMISC to develop and fund a Water Management Pilot Project for the Lower Rio Grande for fiscal years 2020 through 2023.
To be eligible for the grant Program, a parcel must be at least 10 acres in size (partial parcels are acceptable) and must have groundwater rights. The parcel must have been irrigated with groundwater only or groundwater and surface water at least four out of the past five years and must satisfy other due diligence contingencies determined by the NMISC.
Applicants may apply for grants in the following five price tiers: $400/acre, $500/acre, $600/acre, $700/acre, or $800/acre. Applications in the tiers with a lower price per acre will be prioritized over those with a higher proposed price per acre.
New Mexico First will be hosting three remote Applicant Information Sessions to provide an overview of the application and answer questions. Potential participants should Save These Dates:
•Thursday, November 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
•Thursday, November 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Tuesday, November 17, 1:00-2:00 p.m. (MORE)
Register for one of these sessions at https://oseinformationsessions.eventbrite.com Visit the Groundwater Conservation Pilot Program website for additional information at https://www.ose.state.nm.us/LRGPilot/
Visit the New Mexico First website for application information- Application goes live November 9: http://nmfirst.org/event-details/lower-rio-grande-groundwater-conservation-pilot-program.
