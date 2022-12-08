Roundabout Staging 3col SA.tif

The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s planned improvement project for Truth or Consequences’ Date Street corridor is scheduled to begin on or about January 15, 2023. Las Cruces-based La Calerita Construction, LLC, was awarded the contract and have begun preparing this staging area along North Date Street for the upcoming construction project.

This NMDOT initiative will be addressing a number of recognized safety issues, including sight distance improvements for numerous turnouts and intersections, improved connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists, and significant drainage upgrades. To address speed issues along the busy corridor, the project will include development of roundabout transitions at the Date Street intersections with Smith Avenue, New School Road and NM 181. 

