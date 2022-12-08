The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s planned improvement project for Truth or Consequences’ Date Street corridor is scheduled to begin on or about January 15, 2023. Las Cruces-based La Calerita Construction, LLC, was awarded the contract and have begun preparing this staging area along North Date Street for the upcoming construction project.
This NMDOT initiative will be addressing a number of recognized safety issues, including sight distance improvements for numerous turnouts and intersections, improved connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists, and significant drainage upgrades. To address speed issues along the busy corridor, the project will include development of roundabout transitions at the Date Street intersections with Smith Avenue, New School Road and NM 181.
This federally funded initiative has been earmarked to cost just under $15 million and does include cooperative support from the City of Truth or Consequences. Construction of the planned improvements is expected to take just over a year to finish and currently has a target completion date of January 30, 2024.
At the same time, NMDOT officials are also preparing to begin an approximate $36 million renovation of the Interstate 25/Williamsburg milepost 75 interchange. Staging for this initiative will be centered west of the Sierra County Fairgrounds.
Awarded to Rio Rancho-based El Terrero Construction, LLC, this project is also slated to begin on or about January 15, 2023. The Williamsburg project will include a reorientation of the bridge structure and a reconfiguration of exit ramps to improve safety. The effort will also include bridge art and landscaping elements to enhance visual aesthetics of the structure and surrounding area.
Current projections anticipate this project to be completed on or about November 29, 2023.
