In a June 6 update, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced that efforts to complete the current phase of the Date Street Roundabout project would soon require an extended closure of New School Road. 

Contractors are now preparing to install the West side of the new roundabout at that location and will be closing access to New School Road beginning Monday, June 12. 

