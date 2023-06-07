In a June 6 update, officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation announced that efforts to complete the current phase of the Date Street Roundabout project would soon require an extended closure of New School Road.
Contractors are now preparing to install the West side of the new roundabout at that location and will be closing access to New School Road beginning Monday, June 12.
Construction of this portion of the project is expected to take approximately one month to complete, and New School Road will remain closed through the initiative's duration.
•The June 6 update also alerted residents and businesses to a rescheduled water shut off, now set to take place from 3:30 to 8:30 pm both Thursday and Friday, June 8 and 9. These temporary water service outages will likely affect homes and establishments in the area immediately surrounding both New School Road and Smith Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.