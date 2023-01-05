Officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, project engineers and contractor representatives from El Terrero Construction hosted a public meeting Wednesday evening, January 4, to provide local residents with an overview of the I-25 Williamsburg Bridge Replacement project. Set to begin in earnest Monday, January 16, this initiative will include construction of a new bridge, a reconfiguration of highway entrance and exit lanes, as well as improved drainage, lighting, and other upgrades.
Those on hand were told the project’s regular work hours would primarily be focused on week days from 7 am until 5 pm, but some weekend activity would occur when required. NMDOT authorities assured local business owners and residents that public access would be maintained throughout the project. The only exception to this will be when construction of the new highway entrance/exit lanes is underway. Officials noted this work would mandate closure of the Williamsburg exit and require motorists to utilize either Exit 71 or Exit 79. The overall project will include six development phases and is expected to take approximately 17 months to complete. Further information about the upcoming initiative is available by contacting NMDOT Public Information Officer Ami Evans by phone at 575-640-5981, or by email at ami.evans@dot.nm.gov.
