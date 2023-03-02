New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) conservation officers took possession of a young Bengal tiger, which was confiscated by the Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday. You can learn more about this case by visiting APD’s News Page.
Conservation officers transferred the tiger to the ABQ BioPark, where it was examined by veterinarians and determined to be in good health. The tiger will reside in its temporary home at the BioPark until an investigation is completed and a permanent facility is located.
“The NMDGF suspects that the tiger confiscated Tuesday is not the same tiger sought during the August 2022 search,” Field Operations Division Col. Tim Cimbal said. The tiger from August is believed to be more than 1-year-old and likely weighs 50-90 pounds at this time. The tiger confiscated Tuesday is only a few months old and weighed only 20 pounds.
On Aug. 12, 2022, conservation officers and partner law enforcement served search warrants on two residences in Albuquerque’s South Valley in response to intelligence that a tiger was being illegally held at one of the residences.
The tiger in that search was not located, but law enforcement officers seized an illegally possessed, 3-foot alligator along with illicit drugs, large quantities of cash and numerous, illegal firearms; details of this case are also available on APD’s News Page and from the Department of Game and Fish’s Enforcement News Page. The alligator was transported to a permitted zoo facility. The tiger was not located.
Cimbal noted that the possession of large carnivores by unqualified individuals can present a clear danger to the general public. These animals are also often kept in poor conditions with improper care. Given the rise in exotic pet cases, the NMDGF is requesting the public’s help to locate individuals who illegally possess exotic pets.
The department’s director, Michael Sloane, has authorized rewards of up to $1,000 through the Department’s Operation Game Thief program for anyone providing information about individuals illegally possessing tigers and other endangered species that lead to charges being filed in court. This is the largest reward opportunity ever offered through the program.
