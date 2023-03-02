TigerCubNMGF-1.jpg

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) conservation officers took possession of a young Bengal tiger, which was confiscated by the Albuquerque Police Department on Tuesday. You can learn more about this case by visiting APD’s News Page.

Conservation officers transferred the tiger to the ABQ BioPark, where it was examined by veterinarians and determined to be in good health. The tiger will reside in its temporary home at the BioPark until an investigation is completed and a permanent facility is located.

