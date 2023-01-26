As part of an ongoing commitment to prevent the spread of pecan weevil, New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) officials ask pecan growers and consumers to be aware of pecan weevil. Pecan weevil is considered the most significant pecan pest of pecan growers, regardless of the number of trees, due to the severe crop damage it can cause.
Both interior and exterior pecan weevil quarantines are in effect in New Mexico. The pecan weevil interior quarantine applies to Chaves, Eddy, Lea and Otero counties, and includes several restrictions to moving in-shell pecans and related articles from these counties to other counties.
Related articles include equipment, and now that it’s pruning season, it’s important to know that pecan-related pruning equipment that has operated in quarantined counties – and will be transported to or through non-quarantined counties of the state – is required to be inspected and obtain a certificate identifying the equipment as believed not to be infested with pecan weevil.
The pecan weevil exterior quarantine restricts the movement of in-shell pecans and regulated articles into New Mexico from all states except Arizona, California and the Texas counties of Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio. In-shell pecan originating in the aforementioned states and counties are required to obtain a certificate of origin from that state’s department of agriculture prior to shipment.
The interior and exterior quarantine rules may be viewed in their entirety on the NMDA website.
Many well-intended friends and family may ship in-shell pecans to relatives and friends in New Mexico as gifts. It’s important to be aware of where those pecans came from and whether that location is a quarantined area. If consumers in New Mexico receive in-shell pecans from a quarantined state or county, as a precaution, they should freeze the pecans as prescribed in the pecan weevil exterior quarantine rule.
Although the harvest season has, for the most part, ended, it’s important that growers are aware that equipment should be cleaned, especially with pruning season in full swing. New Mexico growers who plan to ship in-shell pecans to other counties, states or countries should be informed regarding which counties are part of the interior quarantine rule, what precautions should be taken and what treatments are acceptable. Should you require moving in-shell pecans from a quarantined county to a non-quarantined county for cold storage treatment, you will need to receive a compliance agreement before shipping any pecans. Contact NMDA Entomology & Nursery Industries at 575-646-3207 or pecan@nmda.nmsu.edu for compliance agreements and related questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.