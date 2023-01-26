Pecan-Weevil-larvae-480x640.jpg

As part of an ongoing commitment to prevent the spread of pecan weevil, New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) officials ask pecan growers and consumers to be aware of pecan weevil. Pecan weevil is considered the most significant pecan pest of pecan growers, regardless of the number of trees, due to the severe crop damage it can cause.

Both interior and exterior pecan weevil quarantines are in effect in New Mexico. The pecan weevil interior quarantine applies to Chaves, Eddy, Lea and Otero counties, and includes several restrictions to moving in-shell pecans and related articles from these counties to other counties.

