New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) is organized to advance and protect the cattle industry of New Mexico. The Association does so by working toward solutions, promoting the well being of the industry and providing an official and united voice on issues of importance to the cattle producers and feeders.
A goal of NMCGA is to create and maintain an economic climate that will provide the association’s membership the opportunity to obtain optimum returns on their investment within the free enterprise system.
Recently, two Senate bills were introduced at the Congressional level: the Protecting American’s Meatpacking Workers Act of 2021 and the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. NMCGA is tracking each of the bills and has submitted letters of support for each to members of the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.
The Protecting America’s Meatpacking Workers Act of 2021 would provide stronger workplace protections in the form of labor laws, increase protections in the Packers and Stockyards Act for producers, and would reinstate Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for meat sold in the United States.
The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act would employ the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create and maintain a confidential record of marketing contracts between packers and producers. Additionally it would mandate a minimum amount of weekly cash fat cattle trade.
NMCGA continues to support the efforts of transparency and fairness in the industry realizing the task at hand and appreciating the work being done on behalf of ranchers and American beef at all levels. Specifically, NMCGA backs those efforts to establish country of origin labeling as stated in a resolution we passed in 2019.
“Therefore, be it resolved: The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association supports United States Congressional legislation requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the qualifications for labeling beef as a “Product of the U.S.A.” Only livestock products that have been born, raised, and slaughtered in the United States be labeled as “Product of the U.S.A.” (Country of Origin Labeling ‘COOL’. New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association Dec. 2019.)
