The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) is pleased to announce the Second Annual Heritage Buckle Contest to be held in all 33 counties of New Mexico. Youth ages 9 to 15 are eligible to enter and are required to write a 200 to 500 word essay response to “How will you build on the legacy of agriculture in New Mexico?”
Essay submission deadline is June 1. NMCGA board members, county fair board members and award sponsors will collaborate in deciding the final winners. Each county winner will receive a belt buckle and one-year junior membership with NMCGA.
“This contest shows the passion kids in rural New Mexico have for their agricultural roots,” said Loren Patterson, NMCGA President. “It inspires us all to remember why we do what we do to feed America.”
Last year, NMCGA received many outstanding essays, therefore the committee has decided to additionally offer a $1,000 Heritage Scholarship to one overall state winner. Scholarship monies will be awarded to one of the 33 county winners at the selection of NMCGA committee members. The scholarship will be awarded in person during the annual Joint Stockmen’s Convention. Last year’s scholarship winner Kyleigh Stephenson of Roosevelt County said it best, “I feel a duty to not only inform and educate others about agriculture, but welcome them into our world and teach them about our heritage and traditions.”
For more information on the contest, including the contest rules and entry form, visit us online at: https://www.nmagriculture.org/heritage-contest.html or call the office at 505-247-0584.
