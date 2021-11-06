In an impressive show of support, law enforcement agencies, veterans organizations and citizens from throughout the community joined in a special parade culminating at the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences early Saturday afternoon, November 6. Featuring a wide array of law enforcement vehicles and specialized equipment from communities all across the state the extensive motorcade first gathered at the Sierra County Fairgrounds, before lining up for a parade along South Broadway toward NMSVH. Once at the facility, the parade passed along the home’s circular drive, where resident patients were lined up to greet the passing revelers. After cheerfully saluting the NMSVH residents and staff, many of the participating agencies assembled at the neighboring Veterans Memorial Park, where officials with the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services and other supporting organizations set up within the Dianne Hamilton Military Museum to greet guests and to share important information about available services and assistance programs.   

